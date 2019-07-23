Acadian Asset Management Has Cut Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lifted By $9.27 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 52.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 5,210 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 15,216 shares with $27.10M value, up from 10,006 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $981.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.55. About 2.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 13.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 104,408 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 15.48%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 661,275 shares with $43.09 million value, down from 765,683 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 1.12 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Protiviti Fosters Its Culture of Innovation with Opening of Innovation Sites in New York and Chicago – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Protiviti’s Latest “Internal Auditing Around the World” Profiles Organizations Embracing Next-Gen Internal Audit Functions – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity. 75,000 shares were sold by GENTZKOW PAUL F, worth $4.96M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 5,401 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). First Republic Inv Management owns 4,270 shares. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 27,196 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability reported 21,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 43,382 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 35,340 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 4,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 444,179 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc invested in 468,806 shares. 100 are owned by Optimum Invest Advsr. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 584,951 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 12,749 shares to 76,410 valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) stake by 83,104 shares and now owns 204,239 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $1960 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 2,904 shares to 36,613 valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,827 shares and now owns 31,638 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.