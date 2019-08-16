Acadian Asset Management Has Boosted By $18.97 Million Its Nice LTD (NICE) Holding; Last Week Methanex (MEOH) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex Corp has $70 highest and $3500 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 58.56% above currents $32.29 stock price. Methanex Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by IBC. Barclays Capital maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. See Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Outperformer New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 31.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 155,515 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 648,860 shares with $79.49M value, up from 493,345 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $152.97. About 57,607 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 6.92 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Methanex’s (MEOH) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chemicals Stocks Jul 31 Earnings Roster: ICL, VVV, OLN, MEOH – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Methanex (MEOH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Methanex Files Shelf Prospectus for Future Debt Offerings – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: HAL,TRNX,MEOH – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 108,315 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE has $18500 highest and $125 lowest target. $145.71’s average target is -4.75% below currents $152.97 stock price. NICE had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, August 9. JP Morgan upgraded NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Thursday, April 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. DA Davidson maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, May 17.