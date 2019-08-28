Acadian Asset Management Decreased Its Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Stake by $1.48 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Miura Global Management Has Cut Its Holding by $4.94 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 33,733 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 624,477 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 658,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 152,488 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A)

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.08 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,347 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 587,146 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 1.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 591 are owned by Qci Asset. Guardian Tru Com holds 1.01% or 306,830 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 23,113 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Liability Company reported 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wedgewood Pa holds 0.43% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 267,220 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Texas-based Amarillo Bancorp has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fjarde Ap holds 0.89% or 286,555 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 4,400 shares. 9,581 are owned by Legacy Cap Partners. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 208,740 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.