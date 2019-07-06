Acadian Asset Management Decreased Its Immersion (IMMR) Position as Shares Declined; Bahl & Gaynor Upped Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 20,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 47,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.74M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 83.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 76,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,241 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 91,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 122,020 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Net $69.9M; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 08/03/2018 – San Fran BoE: Finnish author visits Chinese Immersion School at De Avila to inspire computer science students; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in Immersion; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.09% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 45,889 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.62% or 30,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 587,175 shares. 622,823 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 97,056 are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 465,917 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 67,686 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 14,231 shares stake. 1.07M were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 20,340 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% or 1,003 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 518,653 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 56,526 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6,682 shares to 12,240 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 198,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,845 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $638,552 activity. $177,525 worth of stock was sold by Koley Bikash on Wednesday, January 30. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miller Kenneth Bradley sold $182,000.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $1.86 million activity. Shares for $1.33 million were bought by Singer Eric on Wednesday, June 19. On Tuesday, January 15 Peters Anne Marie sold $18,620 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 2,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 Holt Sharon E sold $38,740 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 3,874 shares.

Analysts await Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Immersion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

