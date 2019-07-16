Acadian Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH) by $444,500 as Stock Value Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Private Advisor Group Decreased Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 17,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 28,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 81,793 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 8.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 17,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,481 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95M, down from 219,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt reported 32,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 9,293 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.04% or 128,227 shares. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.04% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Shell Asset owns 0.03% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 44,861 shares. Century has invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Opus Group Limited Company reported 38,358 shares. Renaissance Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Moreover, Prospector Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 120,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Zebra Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 95,883 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Analysts await Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RUTH’s profit will be $9.45 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.11% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 18,455 shares to 34,270 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 336,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flws (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 12,646 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Nbt Retail Bank N A owns 121,467 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Condor reported 95,059 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited accumulated 7,489 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,893 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 620,475 shares. Reik And Lc owns 15,336 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 63,270 shares. 1.36M are owned by Natixis. Verity Asset Management reported 4,661 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability reported 3.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.21% or 809,371 shares in its portfolio. 19,540 were accumulated by Sabal Tru. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.59% or 13,083 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 46,274 shares to 84,076 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).