Acadian Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ); Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $94.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 376,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65M, up from 974,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 301,130 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $183.91. About 42,150 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 565,760 shares to 375,333 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 195,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,621 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,681 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Art Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,015 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 24,701 shares. First Republic Inv Inc holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 1,500 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 5,096 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2,754 shares. Cap World Invsts invested in 360,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 18,839 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In holds 2,639 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 11 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Oakworth accumulated 2,701 shares. Prudential Inc reported 1,413 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

