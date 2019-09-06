Acadian Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Surmodics (SRDX); As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Valuation Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, down from 45,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $401.96. About 183,248 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 7,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 258,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 250,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 33,173 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS BUYS THROMBECTOMY TECH ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH,; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $353.91 million for 21.02 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1,439 shares. Northern Corporation has 1.05M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs owns 0.4% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 17,468 shares. Pension Ser reported 0.16% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 4,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Allied Advisory holds 1,237 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Broad Run Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 10.42% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 605,915 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 15 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 786 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 3,280 shares stake. Eqis holds 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 559 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 166,785 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 7,316 shares. 107,090 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,121 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 6,335 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,762 shares. 27,825 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 86,743 shares. 252,432 are held by Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 10,000 were accumulated by Rbf Capital Limited Liability. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) or 43,652 shares. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 23,250 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 60,350 shares to 75,217 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 30,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,454 shares, and cut its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS).