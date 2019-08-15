Acadian Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Natural Health Trends (NHTC); Sabal Trust Co Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $3.66 Million

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 248,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15 million, up from 212,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 5.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp (NHTC) by 11498.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 54,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.73% . The institutional investor held 55,207 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natural Health Trends Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 7,199 shares traded. Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) has declined 67.37% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NHTC News: 17/04/2018 – Emerald Health Therapeutics to Launch Award-Winning Endocannabinoid Based Products into Canadian Grocery, Natural Health Produc; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, i; 17/04/2018 – Emerald Health Therapeutics to Launch Award-Winning Endocannabinoid Based Products into Canadian Grocery, Natural Health Product, and Pharmacy Stores; 13/04/2018 – Notice of Shareholder Derivative Action, Proposed Settlement, and Settlement Hearing; 28/03/2018 – PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Wellness Products; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL IS SAID TO MULL SALE OF INULA NATURAL HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – ORGANIC & NATURAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION SUBMITS PETITION TO FDA FOR VITAMIN D, PRETERM BIRTH HEALTH CLAIM; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE ANNOUNCES MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TETRA NATURAL HEALTH, TO SELL RX PRINCEPS THROUGH CANNMART; 28/03/2018 PotNetwork Holding Inc.’s Diamond CBD Releases Corporate Video Highlighting Consumer Response to its Natural Health and Welln; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 246,168 shares to 2,958 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 34,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,226 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 44,728 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen Capital Management holds 3.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 134,175 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Ltd Company accumulated 0.13% or 4,145 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 69,714 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 49,073 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Liability invested in 12,074 shares. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,000 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 4.51% or 112,117 shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv Ltd Co holds 3.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,300 shares. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 270,477 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 1.41 million shares. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 2,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chou reported 4.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 5.28M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.