Acadian Asset Management Boosted Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Blb&B Advisors Decreased by $710,220 Its Position

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 161,871 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.68M, down from 167,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 38,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 151,829 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 113,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 657,047 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.06% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Diamond Hill Capital invested 0.38% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Diversified Trust Com holds 0.02% or 15,528 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 52,484 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Old Republic Intll has 1.34M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 276,632 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 28,358 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,726 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc invested 0.04% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 4,900 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 199,648 shares to 324,992 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finjan Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 403,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,404 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited owns 1.28M shares. Moreover, Meritage Management has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,211 shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Incorporated invested 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 6.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,638 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Com owns 4.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.72 million shares. Herald Inv Limited stated it has 30,600 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 39,024 shares stake. Scholtz And Co Ltd Liability Corp has 84,594 shares for 7.34% of their portfolio. Financial Consulate Inc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 47,850 are owned by Connable Office. Opus Invest Mgmt reported 5,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Adirondack Com holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,769 shares. Scge LP invested in 5.95% or 889,698 shares. L And S Advsr Incorporated reported 102,779 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,204 shares to 41,192 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 43,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

