Acadian Asset Management Boosted Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holding; Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake By $326,925

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) stake by 1716.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 104,663 shares as Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI)’s stock declined 14.68%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 110,759 shares with $3.29 million value, up from 6,096 last quarter. Computer Programs & Sys Inc now has $312.66 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 281,921 shares traded or 135.78% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) stake by 15.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 7,265 shares as Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 38,785 shares with $1.76M value, down from 46,050 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.52% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Exantas Cap Corp stake by 258,568 shares to 798,933 valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) stake by 214,475 shares and now owns 4.30 million shares. Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,889 were reported by Aqr Ltd. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 23,100 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Inc invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Loomis Sayles And Company Lp holds 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 816 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Francisco Ptnrs Management Lp holds 97.8% or 690,212 shares. 4,637 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 104,609 are owned by Mondrian Ptnrs. Globeflex Capital LP stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 10 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0% or 94,249 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited reported 0.06% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Legal & General Public Lc holds 0% or 28,414 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). New York-based Elm Ridge Management Lc has invested 6.25% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Johnson Financial Group Inc has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Management Llc stated it has 27,065 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Delta Asset Llc Tn invested in 0% or 32 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 57,552 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.09% or 13,511 shares. Financial Bank owns 20,688 shares. 128,023 were reported by Heritage. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Frontier Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 33,193 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,150 shares.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 21 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $55 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho.