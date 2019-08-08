Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Holder Honeywell International Has Raised Stake by $429,300; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Position Maintained by Adirondack Research & Management Inc

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 29.13M shares traded or 56.40% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 67,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 52,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 261,633 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co holds 375,375 shares. Oakworth reported 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 4.46M shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 11,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 36.66 million shares. 78,289 were reported by Asset Management. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp owns 24,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 99,097 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 287,857 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Jump Trading Limited Liability Co owns 35,510 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 34,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1.00 million shares.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 171,500 shares to 295,656 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 183,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,704 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $445,332 activity. 2,096 shares were sold by Blacksberg Jason, worth $61,832.

