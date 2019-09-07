Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acadia Realty Trust
|28
|7.91
|N/A
|0.45
|62.10
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|25
|1.79
|N/A
|1.89
|13.60
Table 1 highlights Acadia Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Acadia Realty Trust is currently more expensive than Brookfield Property Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Acadia Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acadia Realty Trust
|0.00%
|2.7%
|1%
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Acadia Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acadia Realty Trust
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Acadia Realty Trust has a 5.86% upside potential and an average target price of $30.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares and 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acadia Realty Trust
|0.68%
|3.96%
|-1.61%
|-1.2%
|5.88%
|18.14%
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
|-0.08%
|2.43%
|2.32%
|0%
|0%
|4.26%
For the past year Acadia Realty Trust has stronger performance than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.
Summary
Acadia Realty Trust beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 9 of the 10 factors.
