Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust 28 7.91 N/A 0.45 62.10 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.79 N/A 1.89 13.60

Table 1 highlights Acadia Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Acadia Realty Trust is currently more expensive than Brookfield Property Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acadia Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 0.00% 2.7% 1% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Acadia Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Acadia Realty Trust has a 5.86% upside potential and an average target price of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares and 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acadia Realty Trust 0.68% 3.96% -1.61% -1.2% 5.88% 18.14% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26%

For the past year Acadia Realty Trust has stronger performance than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 9 of the 10 factors.