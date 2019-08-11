Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Trades at $27.95 After Triangle; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Increased Patrick Industries (PATK) Stake By $753,390

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) stake by 201.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky acquired 16,742 shares as Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 25,070 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 8,328 last quarter. Patrick Industries Inc now has $998.82 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 106,390 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partners Limited stated it has 0.13% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 8,626 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Globeflex LP holds 0.33% or 34,300 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 274,268 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 5,100 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,283 shares. 1.46M were reported by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 12,943 were accumulated by Aperio Group Inc. Bowling Port Ltd Com owns 28,743 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 154,492 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 12,700 shares to 129,598 valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) stake by 64,856 shares and now owns 617,291 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Acadia Realty Trust shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 6,593 shares. Kbc Nv owns 27,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board has 125,971 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 198,638 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 939 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 150,808 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). 223 are held by Shelton Cap Management. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Axa holds 196,739 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 291,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Gru Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.24 million shares.