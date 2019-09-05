Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 27.17% above currents $23.7 stock price. Williams Companies had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. See The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $28.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:AKR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Acadia Realty Trust’s current price of $28.23 translates into 0.99% yield. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 477,915 shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr

Acadia Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , engages primarily in the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment, and management of retail properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The Company’s retail properties include neighborhood and community shopping centers, and mixed-use properties with retail components. It has a 62.18 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, it owned or had interests in, and operated 85 properties primarily in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold Acadia Realty Trust shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.24 million are owned by Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 14,359 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 42,547 shares. 11,884 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) or 73,088 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 120,166 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 12.72 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Assetmark Inc owns 102 shares. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 150,352 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Honeywell Int Inc holds 67,970 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 1.20 million shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 3,828 shares.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.73 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It has a 538.64 P/E ratio. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

