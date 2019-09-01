Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; Pdt Partners Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Pdt Partners Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 23.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 68,691 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 360,740 shares with $23.45M value, up from 292,049 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:AKR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Acadia Realty Trust's current price of $27.35 translates into 1.02% yield. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 289,079 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Acadia Realty Trust shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers has 589,370 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 23,242 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.76% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 1.13 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc has invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Asset One invested in 160,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 288,131 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Connecticut-based Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.01% or 6,593 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc holds 0.04% or 56,236 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 51,371 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 12,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 227,326 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 31,920 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Acadia Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , engages primarily in the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment, and management of retail properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The Company’s retail properties include neighborhood and community shopping centers, and mixed-use properties with retail components. It has a 60.24 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, it owned or had interests in, and operated 85 properties primarily in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States.



Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 26.85% above currents $63.54 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Cap Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,764 shares. Mirae Asset accumulated 252,540 shares. Masters Mngmt Lc holds 300,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 44,122 were accumulated by Fernwood Invest Mngmt Llc. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cetera Llc owns 20,460 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 59,489 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Crossvault Management Ltd holds 1.29% or 38,444 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 328,891 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 681,899 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1.28 million shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 268,053 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3.97M were reported by Swedbank.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) stake by 59,500 shares to 132,700 valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 30,500 shares and now owns 125,300 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was reduced too.