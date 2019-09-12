Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; Last Week Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 15.42% above currents $289.66 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of ILMN in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. See Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $355.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $382.0000 New Target: $348.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $330.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:AKR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Acadia Realty Trust’s current price of $28.99 translates into 0.97% yield. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 585,637 shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR)

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array solutions for genetic analysis. The company has market cap of $42.58 billion. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It has a 45.99 P/E ratio. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold Illumina, Inc. shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 0.01% or 7,539 shares. Moreover, Finance Management Professionals has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,540 shares. Colony Group Inc has 1,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 0.08% or 856 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc has 2.46% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 3,249 were accumulated by Everence Cap Management Inc. Texas Yale Corp owns 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,823 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Asset One Ltd owns 82,320 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 479,345 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 162,766 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.61% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 10,510 shares. Windward Capital Ca reported 22,994 shares stake.

The stock increased 4.93% or $13.62 during the last trading session, reaching $289.66. About 1.82M shares traded or 52.80% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis

Acadia Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , engages primarily in the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment, and management of retail properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The Company’s retail properties include neighborhood and community shopping centers, and mixed-use properties with retail components. It has a 63.85 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, it owned or had interests in, and operated 85 properties primarily in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Acadia Realty Trust shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 86.68 million shares or 2.34% more from 84.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Art Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 16,315 shares. Riverhead Capital Llc reported 9,674 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 21,536 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The invested in 0% or 50,229 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Daiwa Grp stated it has 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Assetmark invested in 0% or 102 shares. Natixis Advisors L P accumulated 0.02% or 92,880 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) or 4,408 shares. Sei Invs Commerce reported 262,389 shares. Eii Capital holds 0.13% or 8,882 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) or 298,573 shares. 14.85M were reported by Blackrock.