Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $2.62 Million; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Valuation Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $2.68 Million

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 97,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.59 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 261,864 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 149,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 244,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 876,034 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.95M for 21.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold AKR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 86.68 million shares or 2.34% more from 84.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.05% or 485,250 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 55,800 shares. 2,573 are held by Gru One Trading Lp. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 125,389 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 139,819 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 30,800 shares. 438 are held by Glenmede Com Na. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 25,971 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 1,451 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) or 29,113 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 260,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Everence Capital has invested 0.04% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 394,600 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $28.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Acadia Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Acadia Realty Trust Closes Its Fund V above Target at $520 Million – Business Wire” published on September 08, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Realty Trust’s Competitive Advantages Drive Strong Lease-Ups – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Acadia Realty Trust’s (NYSE:AKR) 4.1% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Acadia Realty Trust’s (NYSE:AKR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Mispriced And High Yielding GMLPP Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG Partners LP: This 8.75% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Greater Tortue Project Final Investment Decision: Golar LNG Benefits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.