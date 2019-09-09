Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Its Holding by $16.62 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted by $450,340 Its Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 73.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 615,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54 million, up from 834,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 402,780 shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.63. About 1.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon ExposÃ©s Illustrate Foresight Of Attorney’s 2018 Paper On New E-Commerce Delivery – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Mgmt invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Inc New York has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,985 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% or 3,113 shares. Concourse Mgmt Lc has invested 8.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd has 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 103 shares. Nikko Asset Americas invested in 97,646 shares. Moreover, Whittier Company has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 1.54% or 1.45M shares. Westwood Holding Gp Incorporated invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.84 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 5,060 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation owns 156 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Honeywell Intll reported 67,970 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 29,623 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.01% or 939 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 276,147 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 51,371 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 33,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Northern Trust reported 1.99M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Inc accumulated 0.04% or 9,380 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.05% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 35,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 248,783 shares to 202,634 shares, valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 476,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,097 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc.

More notable recent Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Realty Trust’s Competitive Advantages Drive Strong Lease-Ups – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Target-anchored San Francisco retail center readies for multi-million-dollar makeover – San Francisco Business Times” published on June 20, 2017, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Acadia Realty Trust Announces Executive Retirement and Provides Earnings Update – Business Wire” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Acadia Realty Trust’s (NYSE:AKR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.