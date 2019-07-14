Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Boosted Its Stake; As Regeneron Ph (REGN) Shares Declined, Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 73.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 615,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54 million, up from 834,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 289,109 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 19.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR)

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Ph (REGN) by 145666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 8,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,746 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 6 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Ph for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.56. About 648,398 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Company has 1,823 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Raymond James Fincl Ser has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gargoyle Advisor Llc has 1,429 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 20,836 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 340 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 34,763 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.06% or 3,384 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 1,344 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,489 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 58,167 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 50,108 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru reported 56 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Researc (NYSE:FDS) by 16,066 shares to 22,259 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,913 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasa (NYSE:JLL).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $445,332 activity. The insider NAPOLITANO JOSEPH sold $383,500.

