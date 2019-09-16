Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Comparing side by side

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust 28 8.23 N/A 0.45 62.10 Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.44 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acadia Realty Trust and Leju Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 0.00% 2.7% 1% Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.5% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Leju Holdings Limited’s 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.75 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Acadia Realty Trust and Leju Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Leju Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Acadia Realty Trust’s upside potential is 5.19% at a $30 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares and 1.1% of Leju Holdings Limited shares. 0.2% are Acadia Realty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.68% are Leju Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acadia Realty Trust 0.68% 3.96% -1.61% -1.2% 5.88% 18.14% Leju Holdings Limited -1.61% -10.95% -33.33% -22.3% -24.69% -12.86%

For the past year Acadia Realty Trust has 18.14% stronger performance while Leju Holdings Limited has -12.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats on 8 of the 9 factors Leju Holdings Limited.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.