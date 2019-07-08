Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ACAD) Holder Barclays Plc Raised Position by $1.73 Million as Valuation Rose; Stemline Therapeut (STML) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Lifted Stake by $6.69 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 238,301 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ACAD) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 66,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 775,809 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting ACAD Put And Call Options For July 5th – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Slumped in April – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ACADIA Pharma Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia: Cascading Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comstock Res Inc by 239,026 shares to 131,481 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Call) (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 150,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp reported 309,710 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 0.71% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Voya Inv Limited Liability Com reported 45,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 117,470 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 40,398 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 9.50M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 763,896 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Tekla Ltd Liability Co has 104,714 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com holds 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 14,259 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1.56M shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $374,769 activity. $374,769 worth of stock was sold by Bergstein Ivan on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Jpmorgan Chase reported 9,289 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 10,827 were accumulated by Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Axa invested in 945,567 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 20,580 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Northern holds 514,229 shares. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Fosun Ltd invested in 0.21% or 267,936 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Alkeon Cap Management Lc accumulated 155,000 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 70,400 shares. Blackrock reported 2.70M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 217,312 shares to 179,700 shares, valued at $16.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,046 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (NASDAQ:ALNY).