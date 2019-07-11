ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.54 N/A -2.09 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$43 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 57.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.