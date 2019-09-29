ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 289 1.93 81.39M 20.54 14.84

In table 1 we can see ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 315,391,539.15% -79.7% -68.1% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,122,732.46% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.81 and it happens to be 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 28.87% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $47.4. On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 41.34% and its average price target is $386.5. The results provided earlier shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.