ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.35 N/A -2.09 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 551.21 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 43.96% at a $43 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.