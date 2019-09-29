ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

As Biotechnology companies, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 315,391,539.15% -79.7% -68.1% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 430,620,712.10% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $47.4, and a 28.87% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.