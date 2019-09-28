ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is a contrast between ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.58 8.22M -22.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 315,391,539.15% -79.7% -68.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,476,683.94% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$47.4 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 28.87%. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.75, while its potential upside is 149.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 35.9% respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.