ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 24.71 N/A -2.09 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 10.04% at a $42.75 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.