ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

As Biotechnology companies, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 23.07 N/A -2.09 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.64 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44.2 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.