ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 14.52 N/A -2.09 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.1 beta means ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 210.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.44 beta which is 144.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 79.54% at a $43 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.6% weaker performance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.