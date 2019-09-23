ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.29 N/A -2.09 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.42 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.81 shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44.2 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.