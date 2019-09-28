ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.31M -2.09 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 317,964,975.85% -79.7% -68.1% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126,196,808.51% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$47.4 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 28.87%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average target price and a 195.49% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.