ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Reaches $42.67 After 3.00% Down Move; Sio Capital Management Has Raised Its Hill (HRC) Position

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Hill (HRC) stake by 335.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 32,500 shares as Hill (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 42,182 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 9,682 last quarter. Hill now has $6.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 243,511 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV

The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 3.06M shares traded or 62.11% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $6.17B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $41.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACAD worth $184.98 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 16.09% above currents $103.8 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hillrom Announces Launch of $425 Million Private Placement – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 2,500 shares to 14,400 valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) stake by 131,756 shares and now owns 48,400 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc stated it has 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Lc owns 164,541 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Raymond James has 29,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 108,837 shares. 7,875 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 19,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Point72 Asset LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Clark Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). American Century Inc stated it has 351,265 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 3,676 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 3,872 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ACAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock has $6000 highest and $2800 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 3.59% above currents $42.67 stock price. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, August 27. Raymond James maintained ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rating on Friday, May 31. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $4300 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 13 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACAD in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Hold” rating.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $6.17 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “October 25th Options Now Available For Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “October 11th Options Now Available For Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) 37% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : T, ACAD, QQQ, MFGP, TVIX, ET, AMD, CYOU, ROKU, NOK, GE, ENLC – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Skyrocketed Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.