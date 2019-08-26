ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Reaches $27.50 After 3.00% Down Move; Netflix Has 1.54 Sentiment

Netflix Inc (NFLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 519 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 336 trimmed and sold stakes in Netflix Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 325.56 million shares, down from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Netflix Inc in top ten holdings increased from 41 to 61 for an increase of 20. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 285 Increased: 360 New Position: 159.

The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 447,408 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia PharmaThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.97 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $26.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACAD worth $119.19M less.

Among 5 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc has $60 highest and $30 lowest target. $43’s average target is 56.36% above currents $27.5 stock price. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. Needham maintained ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Needham has “Buy” rating and $40 target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 40,398 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 89,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Hudson Bay Cap L P reported 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 18,333 shares. 75,549 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 283,800 shares. Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 150,068 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 60,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 65,695 shares. Nordea Ab accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 1.56M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. holds 46.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. for 3.54 million shares. Barton Investment Management owns 541,414 shares or 32.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Srs Investment Management Llc has 28.64% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. has invested 19.64% in the stock. Ems Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 546,870 shares.