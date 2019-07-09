ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Reaches $27.27 After 8.00% Up Move; Oaktree Capital Management LP Raised Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) Stake By $2.42 Million

The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 244,439 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZIDThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.93B company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $29.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACAD worth $314.48M more.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) stake by 36.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 186,000 shares as Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS)’s stock declined 28.42%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 689,000 shares with $9.07 million value, up from 503,000 last quarter. Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa now has $2.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 85,299 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Midstates Petroleum Co Inc stake by 50,834 shares to 139,473 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pattern Energy Group Inc (Prn) stake by 18.21M shares and now owns 21.41 million shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 21.58M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 136,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Emory University has 1.94% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Northern Corp accumulated 1.49M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody State Bank Division has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Ghost Tree Ltd Com has 900,000 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Opaleye Management invested in 200,000 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.1% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 119,025 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 1,072 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 159,749 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Lc has 33,778 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr holds 20,000 shares.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

