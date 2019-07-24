ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Reaches $23.10 After 5.00% Up Move; Last Week Owens Corning (OC) Coverage

The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 1.37M shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.85B company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $24.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACAD worth $142.45M more.

Among 6 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens-Corning had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. See Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock increased 5.42% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 3.21M shares traded or 115.34% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.33 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Owens Corning shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Limited invested in 0.21% or 109,750 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 0.22% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Brown Advisory Inc holds 14,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fmr Lc holds 0% or 693,589 shares. Mackay Shields has 7,413 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 57,090 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 542,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And holds 0.08% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd has 38,015 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap L P invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Howe And Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens Corning +5% post Q2 earnings beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens Corning 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ACAD – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting ACAD Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Pharma’s pimavanserin flunks late-stage schizophrenia study – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co owns 7,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 57,000 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 10,550 shares. Hightower Advisors accumulated 29,043 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt L P reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 9,203 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 104,600 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.05% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 199,135 shares. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1,010 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 382,311 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 73,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, May 31.