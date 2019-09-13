ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 21.42 N/A -2.09 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$42.75 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.22%. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 47.68%. The data provided earlier shows that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.