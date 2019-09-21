ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparing side by side

Since ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.04 N/A -2.09 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.49% and an $44.2 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 85.2% respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.