ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Contrasting side by side

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.45 N/A -2.09 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.1 beta, while its volatility is 210.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, with potential upside of 58.44%. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 400.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.