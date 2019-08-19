ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Contrasting side by side

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 16.20 N/A -2.09 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $43, while its potential upside is 45.22%. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 3.81% and its average target price is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.