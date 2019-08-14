ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.12 N/A -2.09 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oragenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 46.01% upside potential and a consensus price target of $43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.