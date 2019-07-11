ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Comparison side by side

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.39 N/A -2.09 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.97 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.1 shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s 185.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.96% and an $43 consensus target price. On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 58.11% and its consensus target price is $25.25. The data provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.