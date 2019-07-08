ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.45 N/A -2.09 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.1 beta, while its volatility is 210.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $43, while its potential upside is 58.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.