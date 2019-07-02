ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 96.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.70% -68.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $43, suggesting a potential upside of 62.08%. The potential upside of the peers is 131.26%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.1. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.