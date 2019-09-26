ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 21.46 N/A -2.09 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 6.58 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 20.89% at a $47.4 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 8.1%. Insiders held 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.