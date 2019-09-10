ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 26.21 N/A -2.09 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.65 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.75 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.