ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Comparison side by side

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 23.07 N/A -2.09 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.18 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $44.2, with potential upside of 4.84%. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 949.72% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 14%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.