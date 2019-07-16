ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.19 N/A -2.09 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.54 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 210.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. FibroGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 60.93% upside potential and an average target price of $43. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 53.46% and its average target price is $71.25. The data provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance while FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.