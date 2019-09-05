ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Contrasting side by side

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 13.38 N/A -2.09 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.51 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility and Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.27% and an $37 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 62% respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.