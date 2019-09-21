ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Since ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.29 N/A -2.09 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.08 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.8 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$44.2 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.49%. Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 40.71%. The data provided earlier shows that Cerus Corporation appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.