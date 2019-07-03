ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.18 N/A -2.09 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.1 beta. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.05% at a $43 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.